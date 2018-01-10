Confirmed: Arsene Wenger reveals Arsenal star set for imminent transfer, explains replacement plans

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed an imminent transfer

The Gunners boss says Francis Coquelin is off to Valencia

Wenger has suggested he won’t sign a replacement in midfield

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed Francis Coquelin is set to leave the club for a transfer to Valencia following recent speculation.

The Frenchman has been expected to quit the Gunners, with the Metro suggesting he could even bring in as much as £22million in terms of a transfer fee.

Coquelin hasn’t been at his best for Arsenal for some time now, despite showing plenty of promise when he first broke into the team in the latter half of the 2014/15 season.

Arsenal clearly need to upgrade in that department, with Granit Xhaka also struggling this season and Jack Wilshere never looking the most reliable option due to his long history of bad and lengthy injuries.

For now, however, Wenger has confirmed Coquelin is off and that a replacement signing looks unlikely, which will surely infuriate Arsenal fans crying out for more investment in this under-achieving squad.

‘He goes to Valencia, he didn’t get enough games. I let him go,’ Wenger is quoted in football.london.

‘The best way to replace him is getting (Aaron) Ramsey and (Mesut) Ozil back. Then we’ll see. We have players injured.’