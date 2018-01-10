Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal player ratings, stats and reaction: Manchester City the only winners as Alexis Sanchez benched for drab Carabao Cup tie

Manchester City will feel like the only winners tonight as their potential Carabao Cup final opponents played out a drab 0-0 draw and Alexis Sanchez started on the bench.

This seems to suggest the Chile international is set to leave the Emirates Stadium after growing speculation that he could end up moving to City this month – earlier than expected.

The Guardian claim City have made a £20million bid for Sanchez and that Arsenal have not currently rejected the offer, following a claim from the Independent that a deal could be done in the next few days, and this decision by Arsene Wenger will only fuel that speculation.

As for the match, there wasn’t a huge amount to get excited about and not a great deal for City to fear in terms of facing either side in the final, which they look more than likely to do after beating Bristol City 2-1 in their first leg.

Man of the match

Shkodran Mustafi maybe just edges it on a night that was more about solid defence than anything else.

The Germany international was the best of a bad bunch in truth, but made one or two important blocks to keep Chelsea out.

On top of that, Mustafi’s influence means Arsenal probably just about get the better result on the night, with the Gunners perhaps confident they can finish the job in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Flop of the match

Chelsea were decent all round, with no stand-out star or flop, so we’re going to give it to an Arsenal player.

It’s a very close call, however, between Granit Xhaka, who looked lost in midfield, and Alexandre Lacazette, who missed a decent chance and generally posed no threat at all up front.

In fairness, Xhaka was up against N’Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas in midfield, though in fairness Lacazette was being forced to play up front with Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi, so it’s impossible to call.

Stat of the match

Alexandre Lacazatte has now failed to score in his last eight games for Arsenal – a very poor run from the club’s record signing.

So prolific during his time with Lyon, this slump is unexpected and hard to explain, though for that kind of money fans will have hoped for the ability to make more from games such as this, and be clinical with the chances that do arise.

Alexandre Lacazette’s last 8 games for Arsenal: 8 games

0 goals pic.twitter.com/JdFOPJiYYi — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 10, 2018

Player ratings

Chelsea: Courtois 7, Azpilicueta 7, Rudiger 6, Christensen 6, Moses 7, Alonso 7, Kante 7, Fabregas 7, Drinkwater 6, Hazard 7, Morata 6 / Subs: Willian 6, Bakayoko 6, Batshuayi 6

Arsenal: Ospina 7, Mustafi 8, Chambers 7, Holding 7, Bellerin 6, Maitland-Niles 6, Xhaka 6, Wilshere 7, Iwobi 7, Welbeck 6, Lacazette 6/ Subs: Elneny 6, Sanchez 6

Reaction

Basically, no one from either side is very happy with their players, with Lacazette and Alvaro Morata among the main culprits, while Gooners are unsurprisingly worried about Sanchez starting on the bench…

Lacazette was shit tonight, He’s the french Darren Bent, Lukau’s better than him — Matthew (@Carrick4united) January 10, 2018

Lacazette should be dropped lmao. 8 game goal drought? If this was Giroud people would be going mental — okay (@OzilFeint) January 10, 2018

We should sign Vardy and replace Morata for now. Would prefer him going on loan than Michy. — Ujjwilicueta (@ramuklawjju) January 10, 2018

morata won his chelsea contract in a cereal box — #seanncarti (@raxmaiz) January 10, 2018

Fuck me Sanchez just acknowledged the away fans. He’s definitely gone. — Lenny (@LennyBrooker89) January 10, 2018