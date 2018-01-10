Chelsea v Arsenal Live Streaming Carabao Cup Semi-final 1st leg Action – Goals Galore at the Bridge?

Carabao Cup Semi-final first leg as Chelsea take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge tonight in what looks to be a mouth watering encounter.

With Manchester City narrowly beating Bristol City last night, Sergio Aguero preventing a shock, now is a great time to take advantage with Bet365 who announced a number of live streaming options this morning.

After being dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship outfit Nottingham Forest Arsenal will be under increased pressure to deliver in the League Cup in midweek as punters and fans can settle down and watch a live stream of the match tonight.

Wenger fielded a relatively weakened side for their 3rd Round clash, possibly with one eye on Wednesday’s semi-final first leg, after all a place at Wembley is at stake.

Standing in their way will be Chelsea, who also suffered a disappointing result to Championship opposition in the FA Cup last time out. Luckily for them they’ll have a second chance in a replay at Stamford Bridge.

Conte was left frustrated after his side missed a number of glorious chances to book their place in the fourth round, their failure to do so resulted in adding yet another game to their already packed fixture list.

At least they’re in the hat for the fourth round.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Kick Off Time & Date

Date: Wednesday, January 10

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT)/3 p.m. (ET)

This will be the second of three meetings between the two sides this month.

The first finished 2-2 at the Emirates and was an absolute cracker, so let’s hope for more of the same over the two legs.

Despite failing to beat Norwich Chelsea are in good form, they’re unbeaten in their last eight games and at the Bridge haven’t been beaten in eleven outings.

In contrast the Gunners have struggled on the road this season winning just five of their 15 away trips, so they’ll have to be at their very best if they’re to take any sort of lead back to the Emirates for the second leg.

Chelsea v Arsenal Team News

Conte should have a fully fit squad to choose from tonight, however new signing Ross Barkley will be missing as he continues to recover from a serious hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined so far this season. Danny Drinkwater could come in for Tiemoué Bakayoko, while Alvaro Morata should start up front.

Arsene Wenger and Arsenal will no doubt rest Petr Cech with David Ospina filling in between the sticks, while Alexis Sanchez should start despite paper talk over his move to Manchester City. Mezut Ozil is likely to feature even though the German is struggling with a knock to the knee – Danny Welbeck could come in as his replacement.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Match Tips

A high scoring, end to end game should be guaranteed. Arsenal have shipped 22 goals away from home this season and over half of the Blues’ home games have seen over 2.5 goals. Over 3.5 goals in Wednesday’s clash is well priced at 2/1.

Alvaro Morata had a stinker the last time the two sides met, but he looks good value to score first at 4/1.

I can’t see anything other than a Chelsea win, and for added value add BTTS to at 9/4.

*Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+