Cristiano Ronaldo believes Real Madrid are confident of sealing Manchester United transfer raid

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has some Real Madrid transfer information

Manchester United won’t be too pleased with this latest news

Reports claim Real Madrid will go back in for David de Gea this summer

READ MORE: Real Madrid see off Manchester United to close sensational transfers for £297m duo

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly become aware of Real Madrid transfer interest in signing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.

Don Balon claim that a deal for Athletic Bilbao ‘keeper Kepa may not come off, and that will prompt Real to go back in for De Gea, who may be being looked at due to being desperate for a return to Spain, thereby surely boosting Madrid’s chances.

This will be a worrying development for United, with De Gea establishing himself as one of the club’s most important players down the years, and certainly one of the finest shot-stoppers on the planet.

The Red Devils would struggle to replace a big name like that, but it makes sense that he’s being lined up again as a Galactico singing for Los Blancos.

BBC Sport reported that De Gea’s move to the Bernabeu in 2015 fell through at the last minute, but it seems that may not be the end of the saga.

Real still lack a world class replacement for club legend Iker Casillas, and De Gea would more than fit the bill in that problem position as an upgrade on current number one Keylor Navas.

Ronaldo seems to have found out about the transfer interest and Don Balon claim he’s let this slip in the Madrid dressing room.

The Portuguese superstar himself was a big-name signing by Real from United back in 2009.