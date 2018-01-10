Man Utd target DESPERATE for move, willing to make HUGE sacrifice

When it comes to being keen for a Man Utd move, this arguably tops the lot as a major target is willing to make a sacrifice to move to Old Trafford.

Juventus, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all credited with a January interest in Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

In turn, he may well be available for a cut-price fee this month or perhaps on a free at the end of the season, but speculation continues to suggest that he is set to move on from the Emirates.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the German international wants a move to United, and he’s willing to even take a step back and not be a guaranteed starter in order to make the deal happen.

It’s claimed that Ozil feels as though a move to Man Utd would give him a better chance at winning silverware as he turns 30 in October, with time fast running out for him to start challenging for major honours beyond the FA Cups that he’s won with the Gunners.

With Henrikh Mkhitaryan struggling to have a positive influence on the team, a creative spark is arguably needed at Old Trafford, and Ozil could be the perfect player to provide that moving forward.

In addition, Jose Mourinho will know him well and what he can offer from their days at Real Madrid, and a reunion could be on the cards, much to the likely fury of Arsenal fans.