Manchester United show their class with gesture to fans after Sevilla ticket price hike

Manchester United have responded to Sevilla’s ticket price hike

The Red Devils will now increase fees for the Spanish club’s visit to Old Trafford

United fans will in turn be subsidised for the pricey trip to Sevilla

Manchester United have responded to the controversial ticket price hike made by Sevilla ahead of their clash in the Champions League next month.

The Spanish outfit are set to demand £89 for tickets to the game at their ground, an increase from the usual £54 United fans have been expected to pay for away matches in Europe.

The club say they will now up their own prices for the return leg at Old Trafford in March, using the extra money raised to subsidise United fans who’ve had to pay extra for the trip to Sevilla.

Nice bit of tit for tat at United pic.twitter.com/TuOqqetwih — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) January 10, 2018

United have released an official statement on the matter, saying they believe their supporters are being treated unfairly by their Champions League opponents.

Jose Mourinho’s side will now hope to focus on matters on the pitch as the club look to win Europe’s top club competition for the fourth time in their history.

Sevilla will be tough opponents after giving Liverpool two hard tests in the group stages, and with their recent history of success in the Europa League.