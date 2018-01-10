Rio Ferdinand brutally trolls Arsenal ace after questionable fashion choices

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has been testing his luck with some of his outfits at London Fashion Week, and it’s enough to get Rio Ferdinand involved.

The former Man Utd star and now BT Sport pundit couldn’t resist and had a dig at the Spaniard as he’s clearly been noticing some of the gear that he’s been showcasing in recent days.

SEE MORE: Video: Liverpool star accused of breaking club rule in front of Klopp

To be fair to Bellerin, it’s a unique look he’s got going and importantly, it’s clearly not distracting him as his last post on social media was about the crucial clash with Chelsea in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

However, he’s certainly making it easy for others to have a pop, and Ferdinand has shared what he would like to see the brave Gunners star try next.

It’s fair to say we probably won’t see him take this bit of fashion advice from Rio, but here’s a collection of some of the weird and wonderful stuff that Bellerin has been parading in London this past week along with a nice bit of trolling from a United legend…

Hector Bellerin wears £650 furry Gucci slippers and gold pjyamas at London Fashion week https://t.co/yZMB5MGiHr pic.twitter.com/k8l9FxKiSw — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 9, 2018

Huge fan of Hector Bellerin and Slick Rick sitting together pic.twitter.com/YexA5meV4L — Jacc Stanley (@JackOStanley) January 7, 2018

Hector Bellerin at London Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/QzRaEN1EES — C H U C K (@ChuckTailored) January 10, 2018