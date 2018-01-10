‘They would probably sell’ – Journo gives Man Utd MAJOR hope of marquee summer signing

Man Utd won’t find it easy prising this target away, but they’ve been given hope of finding a way as they potentially consider a summer raid.

Aside from Romelu Lukaku and along with the expectation that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires, there will be a need for reinforcements.

That has ultimately led to the links with Paulo Dybala, and it’s claimed by Serie A expert James Horncastle that if Man Utd came in with a big enough offer, it could tempt Juventus to sell.

It’s worth noting that he also made it clear that the Argentine forward is a major part of their plans moving forward, as they see him as the face of the club and a real successor to Alessandro Del Piero having handed him his old shirt number.

However, as they’ve shown in the past, and United know first-hand following the signing of Paul Pogba two years ago, the Turin giants could be convinced to sell if the offer is right.

“We all know what Juventus are like,” Horncastle noted, as per The Express. “No-one is indispensable to Juventus.

“If someone comes with the right offer, the biggest offer, they will consider it. And if it’s more than their in-house valuation, they would probably sell.”

Nevertheless, to offer a balanced assessment of his comments, it’s also noted how important Dybala is to Juve, as he has undoubtedly established himself as a key figure on and off the pitch for the club since his move from Palermo in 2015.

“I think Dybala is, in some respects, an exception, because he is someone they have really gone on the record and talked about as someone they believe is the face of that club, the right face for that club going forward.”

It remains to be seen whether United make a move, but if they do put a significant offer on the table, it could test Juve’s resolve.