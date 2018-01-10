Video: Liverpool star accused of breaking club rule in front of Klopp

Klopp is said to have put in place new Liverpool club rule last season

However, no one seemingly told summer signing about it

Oxlade-Chamberlain seen touching ‘This is Anfield’ sign in front of Klopp

It became an infamous pre-match ritual for many Liverpool players as they would touch the ‘This is Anfield’ sign in the tunnel heading out onto the pitch.

Being an historic and prestigious feature at the stadium, we’ve probably all replicated it as some point in our lives with a low ceiling pretending that we’re at Anfield.

However, according to The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp made a new club rule last year that his players couldn’t touch the sign in a show of respect as he insisted that his squad had to win something first before they could continue that tradition.

That’s all well and good. However, it looks as though no one told Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after his move to Liverpool last summer, as he made the mistake prior to the FA Cup clash with Everton last Friday.

As seen in the video below, taken from Liverpool’s tunnel cam which was later shared on YouTube, the 24-year-old is clearly seen coming out last and touching the sign on his way to the tunnel and pitch.

To make matters worse for him, Klopp was right behind him and must of seen it, so it remains to be seen whether or not he’s had to have a quiet word with the England international to make him aware of the rule.

It seems a little unnecessary, but we get where Klopp is coming from. To see Oxlade-Chamberlain’s ‘moment of madness’, it starts at the 7:35 mark on the video below…