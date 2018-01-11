Arsenal Fan TV icon Claude Callegari finally smiles thanks to lingerie model and Chelsea fan Sophie Rose

Claude Callegari is one of Arsenal Fan TV’s most-loved personalities

He is best known for his disgruntled rants and screaming “it’s time to go”, in reference to Arsene Wenger

Claude is everybody’s favourite grumpy Gooner but he was pictured wearing a big grin on Wednesday

Chelsea fan and lingerie model Sophie Rose managed to put a smile on his face as they shared a selfie

Claude Callegari, aka the original angry bloke off Arsenal Fan TV, is everybody’s favourite Gooner.

Many have ranted on the infamous YouTube channel since Claude’s legendary “Time To Go” outburst, but none have captured our hearts like he did.

Claude wasn’t shouting because he wanted people to follow him on social media.

He believed every word of what he was saying, unlike today’s AFTV ‘stars’, many of whom are clearly after fame and/or fortune.

But while we love Claude for being real, we don’t half wish he’d cheer up sometimes.

So, we were delighted to see on Wednesday night that Chelsea fan and fellow YouTube sensation – follow CFC FANTV – Sophie Rose had managed to put a grin on his face.

Sophie met Claude at the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg and she posted a selfie on Twitter.

She shared the pic along with the words: “Finally we meet. Too much love for @GoonerClaude”.

Should be winning at home, Conte needs a game plan second leg. But finally we meet. Too much love for @GoonerClaude ? #CFCvAFC ???? pic.twitter.com/51p3liJv2W — Sophie Rose (@SophieRoseUTC) January 10, 2018

As well as being a YouTube star for her Chelsea coverage, Sophie is a big hit on Instagram where she regularly shows off her fine figure.