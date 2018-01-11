Arsenal Fan TV icon Claude Callegari finally smiles thanks to lingerie model and Chelsea fan Sophie Rose

Claude Callegari, aka the original angry bloke off Arsenal Fan TV, is everybody’s favourite Gooner.

Many have ranted on the infamous YouTube channel since Claude’s legendary “Time To Go” outburst, but none have captured our hearts like he did.

Claude wasn’t shouting because he wanted people to follow him on social media.

He believed every word of what he was saying, unlike today’s AFTV ‘stars’, many of whom are clearly after fame and/or fortune.

But while we love Claude for being real, we don’t half wish he’d cheer up sometimes.

So, we were delighted to see on Wednesday night that Chelsea fan and fellow YouTube sensation – follow CFC FANTV – Sophie Rose had managed to put a grin on his face.

Sophie met Claude at the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg and she posted a selfie on Twitter.

She shared the pic along with the words: “Finally we meet. Too much love for @GoonerClaude”.

As well as being a YouTube star for her Chelsea coverage, Sophie is a big hit on Instagram where she regularly shows off her fine figure.

Sophie Rose has more than 70,000 followers on Instagram
Chelsea fan Sophie Rose shared this cheeky snap with her followers
Chelsea fan Sophie shared this cheeky snap with her followers
Sophie Rose in bed
Miss Rose follows Chelsea home and away, interviewing fans and presenting YouTube shows
Sophie Rose sexy selfie
Some of her selfies are absolutely stunning

