Valencia name Francis Coquelin’s staggering buy-out clause after flop completes transfer from Arsenal

Francis Coquelin’s release clause at Valencia has been revealed

The French midfielder has just joined the club from Arsenal

Coquelin would now cost clubs £71million to prise away

Valencia have announced they’ve given Francis Coquelin a staggering release clause of €80million (£71m) upon signing him from Arsenal today.

The Frenchman spent over ten years at the Emirates Stadium without ever really spending much time as a regular in the first-team, but was surprisingly snapped up by the La Liga side this January.

In fairness, Coquelin showed some promise when he broke into the side on a more regular basis midway through the 2014/15 season when an injury crisis handed him a spot in that defensive midfield position.

And yet, Arsenal fans would never likely consider him anywhere near a £71m player based on his form in the last couple of seasons.

A limited performer, it remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will even manage a great deal more playing time at Valencia, who have plenty of fine options already.

Prediction: Coquelin’s going to do a bit of an N’Zonzi at Valencia and join Chelsea/Man City for £50m in 2-3 years. — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) January 11, 2018

Los Che are currently third in La Liga and will hope to challenge Barcelona for the title this season, with January a decent time to put themselves in a stronger position by making signings.

Coquelin, however, does not look like the player to do it, though at least they’re in a position to make a decent amount of money if he does end up taking his game to a new level in Spain.