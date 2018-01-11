Arsenal star’s agent hints at Manchester United transfer as £25million bid submitted

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez may be heading to Manchester United

Shock transfer could be on as Sanchez’s agent follows Red Devils on Twitter

Reports also claim United have made a £25million bid for Sanchez

READ MORE: Manchester United lead Manchester City in transfer battle for dream Paul Pogba partner

The agent of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez appears to have hinted at an imminent transfer to Manchester United by following the Red Devils on Twitter.

According to the Metro, the Chilean’s representative Fernando Felicevich has today started following United, following talk of a possible hijacking of Manchester City’s deal.

The Independent recently claimed Sanchez could be a City player by the end of this week, but the Guardian now claim United have submitted an offer of £25million to Arsenal.

They claim this is more than City have been offering, with Sanchez unlikely to command a huge fee due to being out of contract at the end of the season.

It had looked for some time like the 29-year-old would simply see out his deal and leave on a free transfer, but a January move may now be on instead.

United could certainly do with the quality of a player like Sanchez up front, with Jose Mourinho’s side not looking at their best in the final third this season.

Fans will certainly be hopeful after this hint from the player’s agent, though it could of course be a bit of an over-reaction on a day when plenty of speculation has been flying about.

On top of City and United, the Daily Express have also reported on possible interest from Liverpool in signing Sanchez this winter.