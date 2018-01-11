Arsenal handed major transfer boost in pursuit of £62million Alexis Sanchez replacement

Arsenal have been handed a major potential transfer boost

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to China looks to be off

The Gunners have also been linked with the £62m-rated star

Arsenal have been handed a major potential boost in their transfer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports.

The Independent claim the Gabon international is not heading to the Chinese Super League despite recent speculation that he may be close to doing so for £62million.

Aubameyang has also been linked by Gianluca Di Marzio as a target for Arsenal, who urgently need a top class signing up front as it looks like Alexis Sanchez is close to leaving.

The Independent recently suggested the Chilean attacker could be on his way to Manchester City in the next few days, while the same source have today claimed Manchester United want to hijack the deal.

On top of that, the Daily Express have reported a possible approach from Liverpool, so it seems pretty clear there is no shortage of suitors for the 29-year-old as he nears the end of his contract.

Arsenal surely have to act fast to bring someone in this winter, even if they do manage to hold on to Sanchez until his contract finally expires in the summer.

Aubameyang’s fine form for Dortmund would make him absolutely ideal up front in Arsene Wenger’s side, so fans will be hoping the club now pounce as it looks like he’s not heading to China.

Still, if Arsenal have to pay £62m for the 28-year-old, that might be enough to put off the famously frugal Wenger.