Angry Arsene Wenger swears in Chelsea press box as foul-mouthed Arsenal boss drops F-bomb in response to referee’s alleged protection of Alvaro Morata

Posted by
Angry Arsene Wenger swears in Chelsea press box as foul-mouthed Arsenal boss drops F-bomb in response to referee’s alleged protection of Alvaro Morata

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not allowed to sit in the dugout during Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Chelsea due to a touchline ban so he and coach Jens Lehmann watched the game alongside journalists in the press box instead.

Wenger’s three-game pitch-side suspension was dished out after he publicly hit out at referee Mike Dean following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion last month.

But it seems that the 68-year-old may not have learned his lesson as he again blasted a match official at Stamford Bridge, albeit only under his breath.

According to Daily Mail reporter Sami Mokbel, Wenger was frustrated by the number of fouls referee Martin Atkinson was awarding in favour of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

Wenger is said to have mumbled: “Every time he goes down it’s a f****** free-kick,” during the second half.

Chelsea dominated in terms of possession and chances at Stamford Bridge but Arsenal will be pleased to have come away from the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with parity intact.

The second leg takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, Janaury 24.

SEE ALSO: Arsenal Fan TV icon Claude Callegari finally smiles thanks to lingerie model and Chelsea fan Sophie Rose

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top