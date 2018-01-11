Angry Arsene Wenger swears in Chelsea press box as foul-mouthed Arsenal boss drops F-bomb in response to referee’s alleged protection of Alvaro Morata

Arsenal Wenger watched Arsenal’s 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge from the press box

The Gunners boss was serving a touchline ban for questioning the integrity of referee Mike Dean

But he continued his ref-blasting rampage, albeit this time under his breath as he hit out at Martin Atkinson

Wenger was heard mumbling: “Every time he [Alvaro Morata] goes down it’s a f****** free-kick”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not allowed to sit in the dugout during Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Chelsea due to a touchline ban so he and coach Jens Lehmann watched the game alongside journalists in the press box instead.

Wenger’s three-game pitch-side suspension was dished out after he publicly hit out at referee Mike Dean following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion last month.

But it seems that the 68-year-old may not have learned his lesson as he again blasted a match official at Stamford Bridge, albeit only under his breath.

According to Daily Mail reporter Sami Mokbel, Wenger was frustrated by the number of fouls referee Martin Atkinson was awarding in favour of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

Wenger is said to have mumbled: “Every time he goes down it’s a f****** free-kick,” during the second half.

Chelsea dominated in terms of possession and chances at Stamford Bridge but Arsenal will be pleased to have come away from the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with parity intact.

The second leg takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, Janaury 24.

