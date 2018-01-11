Good news for Chelsea, journo rubbishes latest rumours of shock exit for Real Madrid target

Chelsea ace Eden Hazard was being linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer

However, Kristof Terreur points out RMC never even reported it

Various media outlets have since backtracked over the situation

Chelsea fans would have undoubtedly been left concerned over reports that Eden Hazard was heading for the exit door for Real Madrid in the summer.

Speculation spread quickly on Thursday afternoon, with many sourcing RMC Sport as revealing that the Belgian international had agreed to join the Spanish giants at the end of the season.

The Sun were among those to report on the story but have since changed their post to insist that there false reports circulating, but fortunately Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur was on hand to clear the matter up much earlier as the rumour began to spread.

Hazard has been crucial for Antonio Conte over the last 18 months, helping Chelsea win the title last season while he’s got nine goals and eight assists in 28 appearances in all competitions so far this year.

In turn, the Blues will have no desire to see him leave Stamford Bridge, while in contrast, it’s easy to see why Real Madrid would want the 27-year-old.

Injuries, age and loss of form have all led to question marks being raised over the previously feared trident of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, although they will surely be more motivated than ever to prove that they can still produce consistently together.

However, signing Hazard would give Real Madrid a long-term option in that department to take on the reins, but as noted by Terreur below, the reports said to have come from RMC were false as they hadn’t even reported on the Belgian forward to warrant them being noted as the source.

The odd thing: it can’t find the big news on RMC Sport.

— Kristof Terreur ? (@HLNinEngeland) January 11, 2018