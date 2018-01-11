Man Utd target DROPPED as speculation builds over £30m move

Man Utd appear to be edging ever closer to a deal for Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Moura as he was dropped by the French giants for their latest game.

The Brazilian has struggled for playing time in general this season, as with PSG swooping for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer, it’s seen him fall down the pecking order.

In turn, that has led to question marks over his future in the French capital, and amid speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford, the Manchester Evening News note how he wasn’t selected for his side’s latest cup game this week against Amiens, which follows up not having a place in the squad against Rennes at the weekend either.

It’s added by The Express that the Ligue 1 leaders are looking for £30m for the 25-year-old, which is fairly steep for an individual who has been a bit-part player this season, but such is his talent, it may need a sizeable offer to reach an agreement.

Beyond that, there is also the question of whether he’s really needed at Man Utd. While he would add flair and quality in the final third, Jose Mourinho has plenty of options in that department with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial on the wings and an in-form Jesse Lingard to consider.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has disappointed and so Moura could be a replacement if he leaves, but time will tell if he seals a move to Manchester as the signs all seem to be pointing towards a PSG exit at least.