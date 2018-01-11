Manchester United ready to trump Manchester City transfer offer for Arsenal star with smart swap deal

Manchester United could try to beat Manchester City to the transfer of Alexis Sanchez by offering more money and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal in return, according to the Independent.

In a stunning revelation today, United look prepared to battle City for Sanchez despite it long looking like the Chile international was headed to the Etihad Stadium.

The Independent themselves recently suggested Sanchez could be a City player by the end of the week, though they do maintain that the Sky Blues remain the player’s preferred choice.

United seemingly face an uphill struggle to persuade the 29-year-old to change his mind about a reunion with his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola, but are willing to try.

The Red Devils could try offering a better deal than City, in the hope that Arsenal will then accept that one instead, leaving Sanchez with little choice over the matter.

However, the former Barca attacker will be out of contract in the summer and would just have to wait a few months longer before being free to decide his own fate.

Arsenal could do well out of the deal if they were to land Mkhitaryan from United, with the Armenia international not getting a lot of playing time under Jose Mourinho.

He has, however, shone at Borussia Dortmund and looks an ideal purchase for the Gunners as they also face doubts over the future of playmaker Mesut Ozil, who is also heading towards the end of his contract.