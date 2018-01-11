Manchester United lead Manchester City in transfer battle for Jose Mourinho’s dream Paul Pogba partner

Manchester United ahead of Manchester City in transfer battle

Reports link the Red Devils with a raid on Borussia Dortmund

Julian Weigl is Jose Mourinho’s ideal partner for Paul Pogba

Manchester United are reportedly ahead of Manchester City in the transfer race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl, according to the Independent.

The advantage may be due to Dortmund’s lingering interest in re-signing struggling Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan from the Red Devils.

While the Independent do not suggest that would open up the chance of a swap deal, they do believe that gives United some edge in negotiations in a head-to-head with City for Weigl’s signature.

The report also claims Jose Mourinho sees the defensive-minded Germany international as the ideal partner to free up Paul Pogba in midfield, and he certainly has shown plenty of potential in that position.

Still only 22, Weigl is undoubtedly one of the most promising young talents in Europe in his position, with a composure and intelligence on the ball reminiscent of United great Michael Carrick at his peak.

Weigl also seems just the type of player Pep Guardiola could work wonders with in the way he gets his sides to play, and the Spaniard could also do with new blood in that position.

Fernandinho is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium this summer and, at the age of 32, may need a long-term replacement bringing in anyway.