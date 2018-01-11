Manchester United ready to ruin Arsenal’s plans after contacting club over transfer

Manchester United have reportedly asked West Brom to be kept informed over the future of defender Jonny Evans amid rumours linking him with a transfer to Arsenal and Manchester City.

This is according to the Metro, who claim the Red Devils could hijack their rivals’ deal for the £25million-rated Northern Ireland international in a bid to strengthen their own defence.

The report claims United would likely look to match any offer from Arsenal or City, moving to bring him back to Old Trafford if they see them come in for Evans this month.

The 30-year-old was allowed to leave the club just a few years ago under previous manager Louis van Gaal, but his fine form during his time at the Hawthorns suggests this was a mistake.

United fans have a special fondness for their homegrown players, and could relish the chance to see one of their academy products get another chance at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho certainly looks in need of strengthening in most areas at the moment after a frustrating season that looks like seeing City run away with the Premier League title.

This is despite the Reds also making a decent start to the campaign after a busy summer in the transfer market saw them land big names like Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic.