Bad news for Barcelona: Man United and Chelsea join race for £45M-rated midfielder

Player has been subject of interest from Barcelona

Chelsea and Man United now both interested in signing midfielder

Brazilian reportedly had release clause of £45M in contract

Barcelona have received some bad news, as both Chelsea and Man United have joined the race for Brazilian midfielder Arthur.

This is according to the Daily Star, who are re-reporting the Daily Mail, who state that both the Premier League sides are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, and that the player’s contract contains a £45M release clause.

The news outlet are also stating that Ernesto Valverde’s side have been strongly linked with making a move for the midfielder.

The Spanish side won’t be fond of the news linking Arthur with a move to England, as it means that the cub may face a battle to secure the player’s signature in the future.

So far this season, Arthur has impressed fans with his performance in the Brazilian Serie A.

In 12 appearances for the Brazilian side, the midfielder has been able to contribute one assists, a fairly impressive return for a player of his young age.

Last season, the 21-year-old was also able to impress fans, with the Gremio ace making 27 appearances, scoring once as his side secured a fourth-placed finish in the Brazilian Serie A.

Throughout his career so far, the midfielder has shown that he is capable of playing in central area of the pitch, with the midfielder being deployed as an attacking midfielder, central and defensive midfielder.

Should Chelsea and United up their pursuit of Arthur, it’ll be interesting to see if the two sides can pry the player away from the clutches of the Spanish giants, as it seems the Spanish giants face some competition to sign the Brazilian sensation.