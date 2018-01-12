Best mobile casino sites, with payout speed, bonuses and game selection reviewed

There are so many gambling sites and apps these days that finding the best quality and safest places to play on mobile can be a real minefield.

Luckily, we can offer you an idea of the best places to do your gaming, with a look at those providing the biggest range of games, the fastest payout speed and most interesting variety of bonuses.

Before entering into any gaming or betting on any particular site, be sure to check their licence. This will help make sure you’re safe playing there and that you can expect to receive a payout. Unfortunately, there will always be scam sites but they can be avoided if you’re careful and know what you’re doing.

Anyway, these are our top three picks and we hope you’ll enjoy them too…

Betway

One of the safest online casinos around, Betway is also a guaranteed great time with so many options for mobile slots, table games and more.

Gaming giant Microgaming is behind the 500+ different betting activities on offer, while UK Gambling Commission and Malta’s Gaming Authority provide their licences.

You can also claim a £1000 Welcome Bonus and they accept PayPal, Visa, Mastercard and Skrill.

Rizk

Not the biggest name yet, but a new casino with plenty to offer, Rizk guarantees 24-hour payout and bonuses of 200%.

Their mobile slots are offered in high definition, while you can also enjoy some unique promotions such as their incredibly fun jackpot races.

Launched in December 2015, it’s little surprise that Rizk has been growing in popularity so much ever since then.

Dunder

With over 600 games on offer, you’ll do well to find more variety than on Dunder, and there are other perks of signing up as well.

Dunder will give you 200 free spins upon joining, and also guarantee both 24-hour payout and 24/7 help and support from their customer service department.

The Swedish company has grown tremendously since its launch and looks here to stay after expanding into Norway, Finland and the UK.