Potential big transfer boost for Arsenal, rivals ready to drop out of race to sign £45M-rated star

Player is valued at around £45M by French side

Arsenal are interested in signing the winger this month

Rivals Spurs are prepared to retract their interest in the 20-year-old, giving the Gunners a potentially clear path to sign the Brazilian

SEE MORE: Arsenal transfer news: key Gunners ace teases teammates over future as Man United and Man City eye up swoop

Arsenal have been handed some potential good news in their pursuit of Bordeaux winger Malcom, after rivals Spurs are reportedly prepared to drop out of the race to sign the 20-year-old Brazilian winger.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who state that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are prepared to play down their interest in the 20-year-old.

The news outlet are also reporting that this would allow Arsenal a potentially clearer path to sign the Brazilian, and that the player is reportedly valued at around £45M by his current club Bordeaux.

So far this season, Malcom has impressed fans with his performances for Bordeaux, with the player showing fans what he’s all about on numerous occasions.

This campaign, the Brazilian has managed to amass a total of seven goals and five assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for the French side, a respectable amount given the player’s young age.

Last season, Malcom also did well for Bordeaux, scoring seven and assisting five in 37 league appearances for the southern French side.

The 20-year-old’s ability to score from incredible distances and dribbling prowess has seen some label the player as one of the most promising young players in the whole of Europe.

MORE: Arsenal transfer news

Should Spurs end up dropping out of the race to sign Malcom, it’ll be good news for Arsenal, who’ll have a much simpler time pursuing the 20-year-old.