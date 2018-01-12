Striker closing in on £65million transfer that will smash record held by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu is nearing a transfer to the Chinese Super League

The DR Congo international is expected to move for around £65million

If he does, he’ll overtake Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as most expensive African footballer

READ MORE: 10 most expensive Premier League players ever: Where does Liverpool star rank alongside Man Utd & Chelsea spending sprees?

Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu is reportedly closing in on a £65million transfer to Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan in what will be a record-breaking move.

The Daily Mail claim this deal would see the DR Congo international overtake Liverpool’s £39m man Mohamed Salah as the most expensive African footballer of all time.

Bakambu has shone in La Liga, scoring nine goals in 15 appearances this season, following on from 34 across the previous two campaigns.

The 26-year-old is set to sign a long-term contract on £307,000 per week, despite the Mail also mentioning some interest from Premier League clubs such as Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham.

Many big names have moved to China in recent times, with some surprise Premier League players opting to move on to the riches of the Far East.

Oscar and Ramires recently left Chelsea for moves to the CSL, while Hulk and Alex Teixeira are among others to swap European sides for China.

Bakambu’s fee will smash the £39m Liverpool paid for Salah, and it’s arguably not justified given the respective performances of the pair in recent times.

Salah has lit up the Premier League since moving from Roma to Liverpool last summer, while Bakambu hasn’t ever really looked a top-tier striker in his career.