Chelsea make offer to Arsenal transfer target, he’s made decision on his future

Chelsea are also among the suitors for this Arsenal transfer target

However, Karim Benzema does not want to leave Real Madrid

Chelsea could do with a big-name signing up front

READ MORE: Chelsea narrow down Antonio Conte replacement search to two big-name candidates

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer for Real Madrid striker and Arsenal transfer target Karim Benzema, but he’s rejected it as he hopes to stay at the Bernabeu.

This is according to Don Balon, who have previously linked the French forward with a possible move to the Emirates Stadium after some unconvincing form in La Liga this season.

Don Balon previously linked Benzema with Arsenal and now add that Chelsea made him an offer, but it seems like a move to the Premier League is not on the cards for the moment.

The Blues could certainly do with an upgrade on Alvaro Morata up front after the Spain international’s recent form, though in fairness Benzema may not be the man to do it.

The 30-year-old has only scored two goals in La Liga this season and looks past his best, though he has previously been one of the most dangerous attacking players in Europe.

A fresh start could be what Benzema needs, but it appears he would prefer to remain where he is instead of challenge himself at Stamford Bridge.