CONFIRMED: Manchester United in pole position to BEAT rivals to £35million Arsenal star

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in the transfer pursuit of Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez with the latest update from Gianluca Di Marzio.

According to the transfer insider, United are currently ahead of Manchester City in the running to sign the Chile international, valued at around £35million by his club.

Sanchez is nearing the end of his contract and had looked for some time to be heading to City until United hijacked the deal.

Pep Guardiola looked to be at least sure of signing Sanchez on a free in the summer, but clubs have now stepped up the chase for the 29-year-old this January.

Di Marzio responded to questions about the deal on Twitter and confirmed to a fan ‘United in favour’, which follows on from reports elsewhere that they’ve been offering more money and making progress in talks.

Arsene Wenger said today that he won’t let Sanchez leave unless he can sign a replacement, but speculation suggests £35m could be enough, whereas City have only been offering £20m.

If United pull this off from under the noses of their fiercest rivals it would undoubtedly be one of the stories of the season.

