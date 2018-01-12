£120million Real Madrid transfer target tempted by Manchester United offer

Manchester United transfer boost from Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Real Madrid could miss out on the Belgium international

Hazard is reportedly tempted by an offer to seal a transfer to United

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has dealt a blow to Real Madrid with reports that he’s tempted by a transfer offer to join rivals Manchester United.

The Belgium international is one of the best attacking players in the world at the moment, and the Sun recently linked him with a potential £120million move to the Bernabeu.

Hazard had also been linked by the Sun as a target for United earlier this season, and there’s now an exciting update on the transfer saga.

According to Don Balon, Real are concerned about missing out on the 27-year-old as he’s said to have a ‘tempting’ offer on the table from Old Trafford.

This would be a huge blow to Chelsea, who could just about cope with the prospect of letting Hazard go if he were to move abroad.

However, losing Hazard to a major Premier League rival is unthinkable for the Blues, who have generally done well to hold on to their best players in the Roman Abramovich era.

Still, United did sign Nemanja Matic from the Premier League champions last summer, with the Serbian going on to become a key part of Jose Mourinho’s side’s improvement this term.

Chelsea will not want to let themselves sell a big name to United again, especially not a player as important as Hazard.