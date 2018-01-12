Manchester United transfer news round-up: £120m forward boost, Arsenal star’s agent drops Twitter hint, £89m Liverpool shock

Manchester United transfer news and gossip emerging today

Today’s Manchester United transfer news sees a number of exciting developments for the Red Devils as they search for new players in attack.

Reports suggest Jose Mourinho is looking at a variety of top class players to strengthen his side in the final third, an area where they have struggled, particularly in the big games, this season.

Who could be coming in? Here’s our Manchester United transfer news round-up to give you the latest speculation surrounding Old Trafford…

A shock report from Don Balon claims Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is ‘tempted’ by a transfer offer from Manchester United.

The Sun recently linked the Belgium international as a £120million target for Real Madrid, though that followed another claim from the same outlet that United were also eyeing an ambitious move.

Don Balon now state that Real have some cause to be concerned as they potentially face missing out on Hazard to United, though it seems far more likely that Chelsea would want to sell abroad instead of to a major rival.

The latest on the Alexis Sanchez transfer saga seems to put United ahead of Manchester City in the running for the Arsenal forward’s signature.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils look prepared to offer more money for the 29-year-old, but it remains to be seen if that will in fact sway the player himself.

Sanchez is out of contract with Arsenal in the summer and would then be free to join whomever he wants if he doesn’t get an exit this January.

Sanchez’s agent may have fuelled United speculation further by appearing to follow the club on Twitter yesterday.

This was spotted by the Metro, and it’s certainly curious timing by the South American’s representative amid all this speculation surrounding the player at the moment.

There may be nothing in it, but he’d be lying if he didn’t think it would provoke some attention after links with a move to Old Trafford.