Spurs and Liverpool could go head-to-head in race for 21-year-old Championship star, January deal not possible for midfielder

Both clubs are interested in signing the Norwich midfielder

Player has made impressive start to Championship campaign this season

January deal not an option for sides

SEE MORE: Liverpool ready to spend part of £142M windfall from Coutinho transfer as Reds eyeing up move for England ace to fix key issue

Liverpool and Spurs are both reportedly interested in signing Norwich midfielder James Maddison, however a January deal is not on the cards.

This is according to the Mirror, who state that both the Premier League giants are interested in signing the 21-year-old, and that the Canaries will not let the midfielder go in the January transfer window.

Should Liverpool and Spurs both up their interest in the midfielder, we could see the two sides go head-to-head with each other to sign the player.

So far this season, youngster Maddison has impressed fans with his performances for the Canaries.

This campaign, the 21-year-old has made 24 appearances for the Championship side, scoring six and assisting five, an impressive return for a player of his age.

Previously, Maddison has impressed for League 2 side Coventry during his time with the Sky Blues.

In 42 appearances for Mark Robins’ side, Maddison was able to contribute five goals and five assists, a decent return for the youngster.

MORE: Liverpool and Spurs transfer news

it’ll be interesting to see if Maddison does end up securing a move to the Premier League, and whether the player can cement a first team place.