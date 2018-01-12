Spurs and Liverpool could go head-to-head in race for 21-year-old Championship star, January deal not possible for midfielder

Spurs and Liverpool could go head-to-head in race for 21-year-old Championship star, January deal not possible for midfielder

Liverpool and Spurs are both reportedly interested in signing Norwich midfielder James Maddison, however a January deal is not on the cards.

This is according to the Mirror, who state that both the Premier League giants are interested in signing the 21-year-old, and that the Canaries will not let the midfielder go in the January transfer window.

Should Liverpool and Spurs both up their interest in the midfielder, we could see the two sides go head-to-head with each other to sign the player.

Norwich midfielder James Maddison
Spurs and Liverpool could do battle in the race to sign Norwich ace Maddison

So far this season, youngster Maddison has impressed fans with his performances for the Canaries.

This campaign, the 21-year-old has made 24 appearances for the Championship side, scoring six and assisting five, an impressive return for a player of his age.

Previously, Maddison has impressed for League 2 side Coventry during his time with the Sky Blues.

In 42 appearances for Mark Robins’ side, Maddison was able to contribute five goals and five assists, a decent return for the youngster.

it’ll be interesting to see if Maddison does end up securing a move to the Premier League, and whether the player can cement a first team place.

