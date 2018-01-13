“All over the place like a headless chicken” – Chelsea fans furious with Blues ace’s “awful” first half performance in Leicester clash

Chelsea are taking on Leicester at Stamford Bridge this afternoon

Blues head into halftime goalless with Foxes

Fans were angry with performance of Blues ace following dire first 45 minutes

Chelsea fans haven taken to social media to slate the first half performance of German international Antonio Rudiger in their match against Leicester City this afternoon.

The Blues have endured a very poor and boring first half against the Foxes, with the home side failing to threaten the away side’s goal at all.

Claude Peul’s side have been the one’s on the front foot at Stamford Bridge, with the prowess of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez causing Antonio Conte’s side a whole host of problems throughout the first 45 minutes.

During the break, fans took to social media to hammer the performance of German Antonio Rudiger following his poor showing in the first half.

Here are a few select tweets from fans criticising the former Roma ace’s performance against Leicester this afternoon.

Rudiger is all over the place like a headless chicken. — It's Arho (@jonnyMarshal) January 13, 2018

Rudiger is in a world of trouble tryna keep up with Mahrez — GroovySammy (@SihleKamanga) January 13, 2018

Gosh. If only Conte will take off Rudiger and bring on willian/pedro. He’s more likely to take off moses for Zappacosta — Sosa (@KAKUfrank) January 13, 2018

Chelsea paid £80 Million for Bakayoko and Rudiger. LET THAT SINK IN FOR A MINUTE. — King..? (@teddi_speaks) January 13, 2018

Rudiger has been awful — Jack (@jackhayman8) January 13, 2018