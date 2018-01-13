“All over the place like a headless chicken” – Chelsea fans furious with Blues ace’s “awful” first half performance in Leicester clash

Chelsea fans haven taken to social media to slate the first half performance of German international Antonio Rudiger in their match against Leicester City this afternoon.

The Blues have endured a very poor and boring first half against the Foxes, with the home side failing to threaten the away side’s goal at all.

Claude Peul’s side have been the one’s on the front foot at Stamford Bridge, with the prowess of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez causing Antonio Conte’s side a whole host of problems throughout the first 45 minutes.

During the break, fans took to social media to hammer the performance of German Antonio Rudiger following his poor showing in the first half.

Here are a few select tweets from fans criticising the former Roma ace’s performance against Leicester this afternoon.

