Arsenal target and Barcelona star finally seals January move away

Barcelona star and Arsenal target Arda Turan has sealed a move away from the Camp Nou joining Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on loan until 2020.

A report from the Sun has stated that the Turkish winger had been a longterm target for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger but the Gunners appear to have cooled their interest in the star in the past few months.

It has been a turbulent time for Turan at Barcelona since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

The Turkish star has made just over 30 appearances despite being at the club for over two years. The winger has been unable to cement a place in the Barca side and the current season has arguably been his worst.

Turan has failed to make a single appearance under Ernesto Valverde this season and has been completely frozen out of the manager’s plans.

The Turkish winger will be hoping that his move away will be the start of the resurrection for his career but he is likely to always look back on his time at Barcelona with disappointment.