Atletico Madrid to sign £84m Chelsea target as a replacement for Man United bound Griezmann

Atletico Madrid are eyeing up a Chelsea target as a potential replacement for Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann

The La Liga giants are reported to be eyeing Torino star Andrea Belotti

Belotti is just 24-years-old but has attracted interest from the world’s elite clubs after setting alight Serie A

Atletico Madrid are eyeing up a move for Chelsea target Andrea Belotti as a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann if he joins Manchester United.

A report from the Sun has stated that despite Chelsea’s interest in the Italian star, Atletico are now looking to take pole position in a pursuit to sign the star.

The report suggests that Diego Simeone is eyeing the Italian star as a replacement for Frenchman Griezmann who the Sun reported had been approached by United earlier this season.

Despite Atletico looking to put the wheels in motion to strengthen their attacking depth, it could be a pricey pursuit for Belotti.

The Italian striker has a buyout clause of £84m according to a report from the Independent who stated last summer that Torino would be reluctant to budge from the valuation of their star in his buyout clause.