Bad news for Liverpool: Real Madrid look to bring Red’s key target to the Bernabeu

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign a key Liverpool target and are looking to beat the Reds as-well as PSG to the signature of the star.

AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been the subject of substantial interest from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool after a superb season.

However, reports now indicate that Real Madrid are looking to take the pole position ahead of Liverpool to sign Alisson.

Alisson has had a superb season in Serie A this year and has broke-thorugh to establish himself as one of the most exciting goalkeepers in Europe.

This star had been at the forefront of Roma’s superb start to the season where they managed to stun both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid to defeat the odds and qualify from a so-called ‘group of death’. The Italian club have also been able to establish themselves as surprise contenders for the Serie A title this season.

Despite being 25-years-old it has taken the Brazilian ‘keeper until this season to propel himself into the limelight of world football and it now looks as though the world’s elite clubs are taking interest in the star.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that while PSG and Liverpool had lead the charge for the ‘keeper, Real Madrid are now looking to swoop in and complete a deal to bring the Roma star to the Bernabeu.