“Best in the world” – Tottenham fans claim star is “worth £300m” after record-breaking performance

Tottenham fans claimed Harry Kane was worth £300m after his record-breaking performance against Everton.

Tottenham beat Everton 4-0 at Wembley in a resounding victory with Kane registering a brace.

Kane’s first goal on the 47th minute brought him level with Sheringham’s record and his second then took him ahead as Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer.

Heung-Min Son had opened the scoring for Tottenham on the 26th minute and turned provider for Kane’s first.

Christain Eriksen rounded off Tottenham’s victory by notching a fourth on the 81st minute.

Spurs fans have witnessed Kane establish himself as one of the greatest strikers in the world in the last two years and were full of praise for their talisman.

Supporters took to twitter to discuss how much Kane would be worth in football’s current market. Some even suggested that the star would be worth £300m.

