“He is a major hinderance” – Chelsea supporters turn on manager Antonio Conte following Leicester stalemate

Posted by
“He is a major hinderance” – Chelsea supporters turn on manager Antonio Conte following Leicester stalemate

Chelsea fans have started to turn on manager Antonio Conte today following their 0-0 stalemate with Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues suffered their third 0-0 draw in a row earlier, as the west London side failed to beat a Foxes side who were reduced to 10 men with 25 minutes to go.

The result now means that the Blues are level on points with rivals Man United, however Conte’s side have played a game more than the Red Devils, who take on Stoke at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After the match, fans took to social media to turn on manager Antonio Conte, who some think was at fault for the result today, and the Blues’ poor turn of form of late.

The result now means that the west London side haven’t scored in their last three games.

Here are a few select tweets from fans who are slating Conte’s for his side’s poor performances of late.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top