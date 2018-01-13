“He is a major hinderance” – Chelsea supporters turn on manager Antonio Conte following Leicester stalemate

Chelsea suffered third successive 0-0 draw against Leicester this afternoon

Blues failed to beat Foxes despite away side being down to 10 men for last 25 minutes

Fans have signalled out Conte as one of the reasons for change in form

Chelsea fans have started to turn on manager Antonio Conte today following their 0-0 stalemate with Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues suffered their third 0-0 draw in a row earlier, as the west London side failed to beat a Foxes side who were reduced to 10 men with 25 minutes to go.

The result now means that the Blues are level on points with rivals Man United, however Conte’s side have played a game more than the Red Devils, who take on Stoke at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After the match, fans took to social media to turn on manager Antonio Conte, who some think was at fault for the result today, and the Blues’ poor turn of form of late.

The result now means that the west London side haven’t scored in their last three games.

Here are a few select tweets from fans who are slating Conte’s for his side’s poor performances of late.

•Negative tactics and approach •Too stubborn to admit he’s been found out to change the system •Poor team selections •Blame the board all you want, but his targets were all horrendous •He is a major hinderance to creators such as Hazard and Cesc Why I’m Conte Out. — tj_fan (@BarkIinho) January 13, 2018

Today's draw should be blamed on Conte and his tactics. Very poor formation and combination of players ? — Up The Chels (@cy_mureithi) January 13, 2018

No goals for Chelsea in 3 consecutive games & there is a Hazard in the team? Conte needs to face himself & leave the poor. You are the FAILURE now & not the board. #PMFootball — POOJA… (@PoojaMedia) January 13, 2018

THREE 0-0 draws in a week…Conte I'm so done with your poor choice of formation, your poor choices of subs & your obsession with Baka!!? — Sophia De Stefano (@SophiaDStefano) January 13, 2018

Another poor performance #CFC. Conte defensive tactics is costing us. You can't possibly start every single game with seven or eight defensive minded players.

Time for a progressive manager. — Wisostic (@wisostic1) January 13, 2018

Conte wants to be sacked so bad. Stubborn Italian. — Super O.D (@Paapaliii) January 13, 2018

Conte is bad football manager — ramze/josh_fan (@ohIordjesus) January 13, 2018

This Chelsea team is playing so bad. Why does Conte keep playing this 3-5-2? They lack creativity and just play mostly long balls to Morata & Hazard with little to none support for them. Like here you have it, goodluck. — ? (@ChrisvLFC) January 13, 2018