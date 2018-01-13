Liverpool transfer target in furious row with manager amid exit rumours

Liverpool may have been handed a huge transfer boost here

The Reds have been linked with a raid on Real Madrid this January

Reports now claim Dani Ceballos has had a row with Zinedine Zidane

Liverpool fans may be pleased to hear that one of their rumoured transfer targets to replace Philippe Coutinho has been involved in a furious row with his manager.

According to Diario Gol, young midfielder Dani Ceballos was fuming with boss Zinedine Zidane after being left out of the club’s squad for the clash with Villarreal.

The report claims Ceballos ‘exploded’ at the Frenchman and screamed ‘you’re a liar!’ at him as all signs seem to point towards a move away from the Bernabeu.

Diario Gol have previously linked the 21-year-old Spaniard as a target for Liverpool, who could do with an injection of quality in midfield after losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona this month.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror have claimed a move for Naby Keita could be brought forward instead, but Jurgen Klopp may want to keep an eye on developments between Ceballos and Zidane.

Having shone at Real Betis to establish himself as one of the brightest young talents in La Liga, Ceballos has been largely wasted in Madrid due to a lack of regular playing time.

Liverpool may now hope to take advantage of his situation and bring in that much-needed signing in midfield this winter.