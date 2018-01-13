“Made one good run the whole game” – Chelsea fans blast Blues ace following shocking performance in Leicester stalemate

Chelsea drew 0-0 with Leicester City at home in the Premier League this afternoon, with some fans taking to social media to hammer Alvaro Morata for the Spaniard’s shocking performance against the Foxes.

Chances were few and far between in the match, with the best falling to Cesc Fabregas, who saw his well-struck effort saved well by Danish international in the Leicester goal.

Leicester were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half, after Ben Chilwell went in hard on winger Willian, however the home side weren’t able to make their advantage pay as they stumbled to a stalemate with the Foxes.

The 0-0 draw is the Blues’ third in a row in all competitions, a stat that will surely be in the mind of Antonio Conte going into his side’s midweek clash with Norwich at Stamford Bridge.

After the match, fans took to social media to hammer the performance of forward Alvaro Morata, a player who some feel played very poorly today.

Here are a few select tweets about the Spanish international’s performance this afternoon

