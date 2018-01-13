“Made one good run the whole game” – Chelsea fans blast Blues ace following shocking performance in Leicester stalemate

Chelsea drew 0-0 with Leicester at Stamford Bridge this evening

Blues now level on points with Man United having played a game more

Fans took to social media to hammer one specific Chelsea player following stalemate

Chelsea drew 0-0 with Leicester City at home in the Premier League this afternoon, with some fans taking to social media to hammer Alvaro Morata for the Spaniard’s shocking performance against the Foxes.

Chances were few and far between in the match, with the best falling to Cesc Fabregas, who saw his well-struck effort saved well by Danish international in the Leicester goal.

Leicester were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half, after Ben Chilwell went in hard on winger Willian, however the home side weren’t able to make their advantage pay as they stumbled to a stalemate with the Foxes.

The 0-0 draw is the Blues’ third in a row in all competitions, a stat that will surely be in the mind of Antonio Conte going into his side’s midweek clash with Norwich at Stamford Bridge.

After the match, fans took to social media to hammer the performance of forward Alvaro Morata, a player who some feel played very poorly today.

Here are a few select tweets about the Spanish international’s performance this afternoon

Morata just looks lost, too much flouncing, not enough fight. Made one good run the whole game and lifted the crowd, then nothing for the next 60, all we ask for is effort, on and off the ball, it’s not there. One of the basics when out of form — Ollie Glanvill (@OllieGlanvill) January 13, 2018

Morata was stats padding with goals in madrid academy , people thought he was elite . Came to the EPL to do the De gea clean sheet challenge — kenna (@kennagq) January 13, 2018

Alvaro Morata has posted more couple photos on Instagram with his wife this season than he has scored Premier League goals. — Jamie Wilkinson (@parkedthebus) January 13, 2018

Morata crumples under the weight of, well, not very much. And quite a few home fans are now on his back for his perceived inability to stay upright. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) January 13, 2018

Morata needs to stop going to ground so often. Hard for runners to get in behind if Morata decides to fall over every time he gets touched instead of holding it up and laying it off. Beyond the poor finishing and dubious composure, it is that toughness that Morata’s game lacks. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) January 13, 2018

Another clean sheet for Morata. De Gea's record is officially under threat — kenna (@kennagq) January 13, 2018

Bakayoko was poor, but Morata is well & truly off form & needs a stint in the stiffs as we used to say! — CFC Laurence (@laurenceofcfc) January 13, 2018