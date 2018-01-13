Man City dealt big boost as Pep Guardiola reveals key ace could play part in Champions League fixture next month following injury

Player sustained injury against Crystal Palace late last month

Forward could return to first team training in two weeks

20-year-old could make return from injury in time for Champions League clash according to Guardiola

Man City have been dealt a huge injury boost, after boss Pep Guardiola revealed that striker Gabriel Jesus could be back in time for their Champions League clash against Basel next month.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who state that the Brazilian international looks as if he could return from injury sooner than expected, and that the forward may be able to return to first team training within the next two weeks.

The news outlet also state that Guardiola said Jesus “could be fit and ready” for his side’s Champions League match against FC Basel in the middle of February.

So far for Man City, Jesus has shown to be worth all the money that Guardiola’s side forked out for him.

In total since his arrival in Manchester, Jesus has managed to bag a total of 17 goals and nine assists in 38 games, an impressive total for a player of his age.

So far this season, Jesus has made a significant impact for Guardiola’s side despite his injury, as the former Palmeiras frontman scored eight and assisted three in 18 league games, a good return considering a fair amount of those appearances were coming off the bench.

Despite being only 20, Jesus has displayed great maturity for Guardiola’s side, as the Brazilian has been able to lead to line for City on more than occasion, something he’s shown he’s very comfortable at doing.

Should Guardiola’s words end up being true, only time will tell how much of a boost this could be for City, as they aim to become to first side ever to win the quadruple.