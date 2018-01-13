Manchester United complete January signing for wonderkid, starlet set to become a great at Old Trafford

Manchester United have completed a January deal to bring an England under 16 wonderkid to Old Trafford.

Charlie McCann has completed a deal from Coventry City to Manchester United, McCann has supported United from a young age.

The England star has been tipped as one of the most exciting talents in English football and will be touted to become a great at Man United.

A report from the Manchester Evening News has stated that an initial deal had been struck up between Coventry City and United in 2016 for the youngster but the deal has now been finalised in January 2018 with McCann posting a picture to his instagram of him signing for the Red Devils.

McCann has an established reputation amongst English youth football as one of the most exciting talents within the UK and has already been capped at England U16 level.

The star will be hopping to follow in the footsteps of some huge British talent that has come before him to rise through the ranks at Man United.

Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford are currently touted as two of England’s biggest stars and both have risen through the youth ranks at Old Trafford. McCann will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of both with his move to United.