PSG to steal £32m Chelsea superstar and make the ace their number one priority

PSG are looking to complete a deal for a Chelsea superstar who they are making their number one priority.

The French giants are looking to seal a move for N’Golo Kante next summer.

The Chelsea star has set alight the Premier League since singing for Leicester City in 2015 and raised his stock when he joined Chelsea a year later.

PSG are looking to complete a deal for Chelsea superstar N’Golo Kante next summer and have made the midfielder their number one priority.

A report from the Sun has stated that the Ligue 1 giants are eying up the Frenchman to strengthen their midfield.

Kante won back-to-back Premier League titles in his first two seasons in England under different clubs.

The star was influential in leading Leicester City to their historic league title in the 2015/2016 season and attracted interest from England’s elite clubs after a breakthrough season.

Kante completed a move from Leicester to Chelsea in 2016 for £32m and went on to win the Premier League title in his first season for Chelsea alongside being crowned the PFA payer of the year. (Fee per Sky Sports)

It appears that Kante’s incredible achievements has now attracted interest from the world’s elite clubs and Chelsea could struggle to keep ahold of their prized-possesion.