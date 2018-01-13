The details of Lionel Messi’s latest Barcelona contract are sensational

The details of Lionel Messi’s latest Barcelona contract have been revealed and the Argentine is earning a staggering amount of money.

Messi signed a huge deal with Barcelona in November after his future had appeared to be in jeopardy.

Messi will earn a staggering €100m-a-year on his new deal at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi will earn a sensational €100m-a-year on his new deal at Barcelona with the details of his current deal having emerged this weekend.

The Mirror have reported that the Argentine star will earn a sensational €2million-a-week on his current deal that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2021.

Further, Messi is reported to have a €700m buyout clause in his contract with only Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid boasting bigger buyout clauses than the Argentine.

While the details of Messi’s staggering contract will have many of us gobsmacked, it comes in the same season that the little magician has began to once again set La Liga alight.

Barcelona currently sit nine points clear at the top of La Liga and are an incredible sixteen points clear of rivals Real Madrid who currently sit in fourth place. Messi was influential in the El Clasico clash just before Christmas day with the Argentine scoring in a 3-0 away victory.