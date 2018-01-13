Tottenham 4-0 Everton player ratings, stats and reaction: Kane breaks historic record as Spurs run riot

Tottenham 4-0 Everton player ratings, stats and reaction: Kane breaks historic record as Spurs run riot

Tottenham comfortably beat Everton 4-0 as Harry Kane became Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer overtaking Teddy Sheringham.

Everton looked to have taken an early away lead at Wembley but Wayne Rooney’s header was ruled offside. Tottenham went on to comfortably take control of the game despite the early scare.

Heung-Min Son gave Tottenham the lead on the 26th minute with a tap-in after latching onto Serge Aurier’s cross.

Son then turned provider and produced a superb assist for Kane to convert on the 47th minute.

Twelve minutes later Kane added another to bring him clear of Sheringham’s historic goal scoring record.

Christian Eriksen sealed the resounding victory in the 81st minute by adding a fourth.

Man of the match 

While Harry Kane will steal the headlines after breaking a historic Tottenham record, it was Heung-Min Son who produced perhaps the most important performance for Spurs this evening.

His opener was imperative in establishing Tottenham’s control over Everton and the star caused trouble for Everton all game.

Flop of the match 

Yannick Bolasie has struggled to recapture the form he was producing before his injury last season. The winger looked isolated throughout and with his confidence lacking he was unable to trouble any of the Tottenham back four.

Sam Allardyce pulled Bolasie from the action on the 57th minute.

Stat of the match 

Player ratings 

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Aurier 7, Sanchez 6, Vertonghen 6, Davies 6, Dier 7, Dembele 6, Eriksen 8, Alli 6, Son 9, Kane 8.

Subs: Wanyama 6, Sissoko 5, Lamela n/a.

Everton: Pickford 5, Kenny 4, Holgate 4, Jagielka 4, Martina 5, McCarthy 6, Gueye 6, Bolasie 4, Rooney 6, Sigurdsson 5, Tosun 6.

Subs: Schneiderlin 5, Lennon 6, Calvert-Lewin 5.

Reaction 

Plenty of praise for a historic Harry Kane…

