Amir Khan faces MORE allegations: ‘Passionate tryst’ with model Sandy Hunter, more cheat claims on wife Faryal Makhdoom

Just when it appeared as though Amir Khan was getting back on track in and out of the ring, wife Faryal Makhdoom might want to hear Sandy Hunter’s reported story.

The model has alleged that just hours after the married pair appeared on ‘Good Morning Britain’ he met with her in a hotel, with The Sun reporting that same night they met and went up to his room.

“When we were in the hotel room he asked me if my bum was real and then gave it a slap before pushing me up against a wardrobe hard and trying to kiss me.

“He told me I had an amazing body and was exactly his type — ‘a bit of him’. Then he tried to kiss me again and I let him that time.”

The Sun include images in their report of the pair at the bar in the hotel, while Hunter goes on to blast him for his marriage being ‘an act’.

Having recently penned a new promotional agreement which will see him return to Sky Sports for his next three fights, coupled with his stint in the jungle on ‘I’m A Celeb’ along with his public reconciliation with pregnant wife Makhdoom, it looked as though Khan was on track with his life in and out of the ring.

All this is alleged at this point from Hunter’s side of the story and he has yet to respond to the allegations made against him, but it doesn’t look good for him at all as it’s difficult to figure out what he’s playing at!