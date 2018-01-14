Approaches made: Arsenal and Chelsea battling over Premier League forward

Arsenal and Chelsea are both eyeing a summer move for a Premier League attacker.

Both London clubs are looking to make a move for Watford’s Brazilian forward Richarlison.

Approaches have reportedly been made by both Chelsea and Arsenal with a summer move wanted by both clubs.

The Brazilian attacker has captured the interest of two of England’s biggest clubs after an impressive start to life in England with Watford. Both Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger appear to have taken notice of the star’s breakthrough season.

The Sun have reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to bring the Watford star into their respected ranks in the summer with approaches reportedly having already been made.

Richarlison sealed a move to Watford last summer and has impressed ever since. The Brazilian is just 20-years-old but has scored five goals already in his debut season in the Premier League since singing from Brazilian side Fluminense.

The forward has been an influential part of Watford’s superb start to the season with the London club setting alight the Premier League and exceeding expectations. Marco Silva’s side currently sit tenth in the league.

It remains to be seen where Richarlison’s future lies but we certainly wouldn’t mind watching a Chelsea vs Arsenal transfer battle in the summer.