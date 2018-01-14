“F***ed up” – Zidane offers damning verdict on Real Madrid’s disastrous problems

Zinedine didn’t hold back in his assessment of Real Madrid’s current poor form.

The Real boss stated that Madrid’s current form is “very f****d up” following another weekend dropping points.

Real Madrid are now an astonishing sixteen points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane offered a damning verdict on Real Madrid’s current form after the La Liga champions again dropped points this weekend.

Real conceded in the 87th minute against Villarreal as they slipped to 1-0 defeat.

Zidane’s side are now sixteen points adrift from La Liga leaders Barcelona with Real sitting in fourth place.

Last season saw Madrid clinch a spectacular double as they won both the La Liga title and the Champions League.

This season however has been a completely different story however for the La Liga giants. Real were unable to qualify as group leaders in the Champions League and had to settle for second position in their group behind English side Tottenham.

Zidane’s side will now face PSG in the Champions League and a loss could send their whole season into peril with the La Liga title now looking to be out-of-reach.

CalcioMercato reported Zidane’s comments to the press after their loss to Villarreal in which the Real boss stated, “We had chances to score but in the end… we couldn’t avoid the counter and… it’s just very f****** up for all the players.”