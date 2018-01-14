“Future captain” – Liverpool fans praise unlikely hero as “outstanding” after performance vs Man City

Posted by
“Future captain” – Liverpool fans praise unlikely hero as “outstanding” after performance vs Man City

Liverpool ended Manchester City’s unbeaten run in the Premier League with an emphatic victory at Anfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring for the Reds on the ninth minute and fans took to social media to praise the England star’s performance.

Despite goals in the second-half from Roberto Firmino, Saido Mane and Mohamed Salah it was Chamberlain who took the plaudits from Liverpool fans.

The Englishman had a tough start to life at Anfield upon his £40m transfer from Liverpool. (Fee per the Independent)

His first game for Liverpool was a 5-0 loss against Manchester City but the star has slowly adjusted to life in a Red shirt.

It took Chamberlain 71 matches to register three league goals for Arsenal but the midfielder has already notched three goals in his first season for Liverpool

Fans took to social media to praise Chamberlain as a future captain.

 

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top