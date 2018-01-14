“Future captain” – Liverpool fans praise unlikely hero as “outstanding” after performance vs Man City

Liverpool ended Manchester City’s unbeaten run at Anfield after a 4-3 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring for the Reds on the ninth minute and many fans praised the Liverpool star’s performance.

Some Liverpool fans even suggested Chamberlain would go on to become a future captain for Liverpool.

Despite goals in the second-half from Roberto Firmino, Saido Mane and Mohamed Salah it was Chamberlain who took the plaudits from Liverpool fans.

The Englishman had a tough start to life at Anfield upon his £40m transfer from Liverpool. (Fee per the Independent)

His first game for Liverpool was a 5-0 loss against Manchester City but the star has slowly adjusted to life in a Red shirt.

It took Chamberlain 71 matches to register three league goals for Arsenal but the midfielder has already notched three goals in his first season for Liverpool

Fans took to social media to praise Chamberlain as a future captain.

Can’t believe I’m gonna say this, thank you Arsenal for Oxlade Chamberlain. — I’m sorry,..what??? (@gxxnnnnnn) January 14, 2018

Best game of football I’ve been to in a long time that, Chamberlain in particular was outstanding ?? — Tom Woods (@TWoods96_) January 14, 2018

3 goals for Chamberlain represents his best goal scoring season so far. Tells me everything I need to know about Wenger. — Jonny Alves (@JonnyLFC93) January 14, 2018

I actually proper love Ox and I’d go as far as to say he’s future captain material. — jonjo? (@shelby512x) January 14, 2018