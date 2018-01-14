Huge boost for Liverpool in sensational pursuit for £100m target

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their sensational £100m pursuit for a La Liga superstar.

Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid is a reported target for Liverpool and the goalkeeper is yet to extend his current contract at Atletico.

The goalkeeper has a sensational £100m buyout clause in his current deal.

A report from the Sun has stated that the ‘keeper is still yet to put pen to paper on an extension on his current deal with his La Liga future looking in jeopardy.

The 25-year-old is under contract until 2021 but has a sensational £100m buyout clause on his current contract according to a report from the Independent.

Oblak could certainly be a perfect signing for Klopp’s side with Liverpool’s defensive frailties still present during their emphatic 4-3 victory over Man City.

Liverpool ended Man City’s unbeaten run in the Premier League this season but were still prone to defensive errors.

Loris Karius was at fault for City’s first goal with the Liverpool number one beaten at his near post.

Jan Oblak could be the final piece to Liverpool’s jigsaw and could provide the Reds with the defensive stability they’ve been missing for so many seasons.