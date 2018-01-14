Liverpool 4-3 Man City player ratings, stats and reaction: Mane and Salah end Guardiola’s incredible unbeaten record

Liverpool ended Man City’s unbeaten record in the Premier League with an emphatic performance at Anfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put Liverpool 1-0 up inside ten minutes.

Manchester City piled the pressure on Liverpool in the final few minutes but goals from Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Saido Mane sealed the three points.

Jurgen Klopp’s men took the lead inside ten minutes through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s superb individual effort.

Leroy Sane equalised for City just before half-time and it looked as though Pep Guardiola’s side would come into the second-half with a new found grip on the game.

However, Liverpool entered the second-half of the clash a Anfield with even more energy than they had when they started the first.

A superb Roberto Firmino chip put the home side 2-1 up before outstanding efforts from Saido Mane and Mohamed Salah increased the Liverpool lead to 4-1.

Bernardo Silva cut Liverpool’s lead to just two goals on the 84th minute before Ilkay Gundogan piled the pressure on Liverpool by registering a third for City in injury time.

Liverpool managed to hang on despite the piling pressure from City to end Guardiola’s incredible unbeaten run.

Man of the match

Questions have been asked of whether Mohammed Salah can carry his fine from into the second-half of the season alongside filling the boots of the departed Philippe Coutinho.

The Egyptian answered every question asked of him this afternoon and not only provided an assist for Mane’s goal on the 61st minute but also registered a sensational effort from distance on the 68th minute.

Flop of the match

Raheem Sterling was the pun of every joke upon his return to Anfield this afternoon and struggled to cause Liverpool’s back four any problems despite his fine form this season.

Sterling was issued a yellow card on the 69th minute and Guardiola pulled the Englishman from the action on the 71st minute to prevent the winger from seeing red.

Stat of the match

The streak is over…

Man City’s Premier League form 17/18: WDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDW……….L Liverpool end the unbeaten run ?? pic.twitter.com/cNubr4zFyv — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 14, 2018

Player ratings

Liverpool: Karius 4, Gomez 5, Lovren 5, Matip 5, Robertson 7, Can 6, Wijnaldum 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 9, Salah 9, Mane 9, Firmino 9.

Subs: Milner 6, Klavan n/a, Lallana n/a.

Man City: Ederson 5, Walker 5, Stones 4, Otamendi 4, Delph 4, Fernandinho 5, De Bruyne 5, Gundogan 6, Sane 7, Sterling 4, Aguero 5.

Subs: Danilo 6, Bernardo 7.

Reaction

Fans and pundits were enthralled by perhaps the most exciting game of the season thus far…

What a game. Bloody marvellous. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 14, 2018

Liverpool Football Club: Been fucking with my emotions for 29 years but my God, do I love ‘em. pic.twitter.com/2tKu0Hk7Th — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) January 14, 2018

Great 2 c a team like Liverpool, infused by the positivity of a leader like Klopp, not shrinking in front of City but having courage to play — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) January 14, 2018