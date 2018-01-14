Man United transfer news: Premier League side keeping tabs on out-of-contract Red Devils star

Player is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer

Reports state that the player turned down a £170,000-a-week offer to stay at the club

Premier League side are reportedly keeping an eye on the situation surrounding the player

David Moyes’ West Ham are reportedly keening tabs on the situation surrounding Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini, who is out of contract with the Red Devils in the summer.

This is according to the Daily Star, who state that the Hammers are keeping an eye on the Belgian contract situation at Old Trafford, and that the Premier League side are keen on adding more midfielder to their repertoire this January window.

The news outlet are also stating that the Belgian international turned down a £170,000-a-week offer from Jose Mourinho’s side to stay at the club according to some reports.

Since arriving at Old Trafford from Everton in the summer of 2013, Fellaini has seen himself become a fan favourite for the Red Devils.

In 146 appearances for the club, the Belgian midfielder has managed to bag a total of 19 goals and 10 assists, a fairly decent record seeing as the player is often used as an impact sub.

For Everton, the midfielder was more than impressive, with Fellaini managing to score 33 and assist 26 in 177 appearances for the Toffees.

During his time at Old Trafford, Fellaini has helped the club win a fair amount of trophies, with the midfielder helping the club win one FA Cup, one League Cup, one Community Shield and one Europa League.

Should Fellaini fail to sign a new deal with the club, it’ll be interesting to see if the Hammers end up swooping for the 30-year-old.