“This is a football club not a retirement home” – Arsenal fans furious with “washed up” Gunners ace’s poor performance in Bournemouth loss

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon

Goals from Ibe and Wilson sink Gunners to six defeat of campaign

Fans took to social media to hammer Gunners ace for poor performance in loss

SEE MORE: Bournemouth 2-1 Arsenal player ratings, stats and reaction: Gunners suffer second half collapse and Arsene Wenger’s side fall behind in top four race

Arsenal fans took to social media this afternoon to hammer Gunners ace Petr Cech following their side’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsene Wenger’s side opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, after the defender slotted the ball past Asmir Begovic after being through one on one.

The home side then equalised in the 70th minute, after a mistake from Petr Cech allowed Callum Wilson to score following a cross from Ryan Fraser.

Eddie Howe’s side then went in front in the 74th minute, after a fantastic touch and pass from Wilson allowed winger Jordan Ibe to have a shot on goal, with the former Liverpool midfielder converting to put his side in the lead.

The result now means that Arsenal have dropped nine points from winning positions in their last five league games, a record Arsene Wenger will want to change.

Following the match, fans took to social media to hammer Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech,who put in a poor performance against the Cherries this afternoon.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slating the former Chelsea shot-stopper for his performance today

PETR CECH THIS IS A FOOTBALL CLUB NOT A RETIREMENT HOME ITS TIME TO LEAVE — Zak (@Lazakette) January 14, 2018

That shot was basically taken from the penalty spot so of course Cech wouldn't save it. — CD14 (@c_d_14) January 14, 2018

The decline of Petr Cech though ? — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) January 14, 2018

Cech caught in no man's land. Wilson scores. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 14, 2018

Cech calamity. We really need a sweep of our keepers this summer. — Le Grove (@LeGrove) January 14, 2018

Petr Cech is done as a top 6 Premier League Goalkeeper. Errors creeping into his game on a frequent basis. Also becoming more and more indecisive. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) January 14, 2018