“This is a football club not a retirement home” – Arsenal fans furious with “washed up” Gunners ace’s poor performance in Bournemouth loss

Arsenal fans took to social media this afternoon to hammer Gunners ace Petr Cech following their side’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsene Wenger’s side opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, after the defender slotted the ball past Asmir Begovic after being through one on one.

The home side then equalised in the 70th minute, after a mistake from Petr Cech allowed Callum Wilson to score following a cross from Ryan Fraser.

Eddie Howe’s side then went in front in the 74th minute, after a fantastic touch and pass from Wilson allowed winger Jordan Ibe to have a shot on goal, with the former Liverpool midfielder converting to put his side in the lead.

The result now means that Arsenal have dropped nine points from winning positions in their last five league games, a record Arsene Wenger will want to change.

Following the match, fans took to social media to hammer Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech,who put in a poor performance against the Cherries this afternoon.

