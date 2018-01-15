Premier League club aiming to complete £20million Arsenal transfer deal this week

Everton want a deal for Arsenal winger Theo Walcott this week

The Toffees are hoping to sign the England international for around £20million

Walcott has barely featured for Arsenal so far this season

Everton are reportedly pushing to get a £20million transfer deal for Arsenal winger Theo Walcott done this week, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international has barely featured for the Gunners so far this season, playing just six games in the Premier League this term and starting none of them.

It certainly seems an ideal time for Walcott to move if he cannot get into the team ahead of the likes of Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi, who hardly gave a convincing showing in the weekend defeat to Bournemouth.

Walcott may still harbour some faint hope of making it into England’s World Cup squad for the summer, but he’ll need to be playing week in, week out to have any hope of that happening.

The 28-year-old would surely get more opportunities at Everton, and the Mirror claim the Toffees are keen to add him to their squad quickly.

Sam Allardyce could do with that kind of pace and finishing ability up front after losing Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United last summer.

Walcott may not be in that same bracket of player, but he’s shown down the years that he can be a threat in the right role and system and seems a player who’d be a good fit for a club of Everton’s standing.